SALT LAKE CITY — A research team at Homes.com recently put together a study that evaluated the home renovation show “Fixer Upper” by the numbers.

The team watched every episode of the show to identify what viewers see in each episode as well as the habits of Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the hit HGTV show, which ended its fifth season earlier this spring.

The study identified the average renovation budget, home price and equity added, among other factors. For example, the study found that Joanna Gaines used shiplap in 39 percent of the episodes, while "Fixer Upper" colleague Clint built tables in 37 percent of the episodes.

The study found the couple called the homeowner concerning a problem in about 50 percent of the episodes.

Meanwhile, the average home purchase price sat at $173,221. The fourth season had the highest average price at $191,875, with the second season close with $182,385.

The first season’s average cost was $168,769, and the final season was $185,375.

The third season had the lowest average price at $147,733.

The Gaines family used a budget 78 percent of the time, only going over that budget in 15 percent of the episodes. In 7 percent of the episodes, the show came in under budget.

The study found the show's stars most often worked on ranch-style homes.

Interestingly, the study found the Gaines children visited their parents in about 64 percent of the episodes. They arrived onscreen with food 40 percent of the time.

That finding comes in contrast with a Utah-based writer’s recent assertion that the Gaines didn’t spend time with their children on the show. The writer, Daryl Austin, said the Gaines didn’t put family first as much as they claimed. Chip Gaines responded to the article, saying he would shut down his business quickly if he wasn’t spending enough time with his kids.

Austin later apologized for his original article, saying he saw many in the world experienced more struggles than those the Gaines family faced.