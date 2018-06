So House Speaker Greg Hughes, who has pushed for the Inland Port Authority, is leaving politics.

However, because you are in politics and get a large project going, you get to appoint yourself to be a member of the board.

Now, how much more taxpayer money will Mr. Hughes be receiving?

I think I will get into politics, push a big deal through, announce my retirement and appoint myself to lead or be a board member.

Sweet deal, if you ask me.

Jay Atkinson

West Valley City