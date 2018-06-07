My wife and I are dog lovers, as are many, many other people. That being said, I plead with dog lovers and owners to keep track of your beloved pets.

As we travel back and forth on the streets and roads between Ogden and Salt Lake, we see dogs on the loose roaming in the streets and trying to dodge traffic. We don’t know if they escaped from their yards or were left outside to run about.

It seems that with the warm weather upon us, more dogs are out there. To lose a dog is like losing a member of the family.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden