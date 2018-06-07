SALT LAKE CITY — At the conclusion of his team’s 16-4 loss to the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake Bees manager Keith Johnson couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“It was a bad night in all facets," Johnson said. "Offensively, defensively and on the mound.”

“We have to come out tomorrow and try to salvage the series,” Johnson added. “Put up a fight and see what happens."

In front of 5,329 fans Thursday afternoon the Bees did that and much more.

Thanks to stalwart pitching performances by Jaime Barria and Osmer Morales, as well as timely hitting throughout the lineup, the Bees defeated the Express 8-3.

Barria and Morales combined to pitch seven innings of one-run baseball, giving up just six hits while striking out four.

Jabari Blash, meanwhile, led the Bees offense with his 16th homer of the season, snapping a recent slump, while David Fletcher (2 RBIs), Nolan Fontana and Francisco Arcia were among six Salt Lake players to drive home a run.

"Obviously when you have a tough loss like last night, like the last two nights, you try to wash it away and move on," Fletcher said. "We did that today. We put together some big at-bats, had some good two-out hitting and our pitching staff did a very good job."

ALL-STAR UPDATE: As of Thursday morning, three Bees were the leaders at their respective position groups in All-Star voting.

Per Triple-A Baseball, Blash was far and away the frontrunner amongst outfielders, while Fletcher was tops among shortstops and Jose Miguel Fernandez the same at first base.

Rymer Liriano was close to making it four Bees in pole position, as he was second in the voting for designated hitter behind Christian Bethancourt (Colorado Springs).

MAKE FLETCH HAPPEN: Of the four Bees, none is more deserving of an All-Star Game berth than Fletcher. The infielder is the PCL leader in hits this season, with 82, and trails only Toronto Blue Jays uber-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the minor league lead (Guerrero has 83 hits as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats).

Truth be told, the California native is on a record-breaking pace at the plate this season, with a chance to break four franchise marks, some of which are decades old.

Fletcher is currently on pace to rack up 187 hits, which would tie Todd Walker’s 22-year franchise record. Walker also holds the franchise-best mark with 330 total bases, with Fletcher on pace for 310.

Fletcher is also on pace to best Freddy Sandoval’s 2008 record of 45 doubles (Fletch has 24 already and is primed to rack up 56), as well as John Barnes' record 107 runs scored (Fletcher is on pace to score 116 times), a mark set in 2000.

BEELINES

Bees — 8

Express — 3

In short: Bees pitchers Jaime Barria and Osmer Morales were nearly flawless, combing to pitch seven innings of one-run baseball, while Jabari Blash hit his league-leading 16th homer to pace the Bees attack.

Record: 36-25

Up next: New Orleans RHP Zac Gallen (3-1, 3.46) at Salt Lake RHP Felix Pena (0-2, 4.28), Friday, 7:05 p.m.