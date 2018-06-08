Dixie State senior right-hander Tanner Howell was selected in the 35th round (No. 1,024 overall) of the 2018 Major League Baseball June amateur draft on Wednesday by the Minnesota Twins. Howell is the sixth DSU baseball player to be drafted in the program's 12-year NCAA era and is the 47th Dixie State player overall to be selected in the MLB draft since 1976.

Howell (6-foot-5; Boulder City, Nevada/Boulder City HS) served as the Trailblazers' closer this past season, appearing in 18 games with two starts and posted a 3-2 record with six saves, which ranked him third in the Pacific West Conference. Four of Howell’s six saves came in multi-inning outings, while he finished third on the staff in strikeouts with 39 in 45.0 innings of work and held opposing hitters to a .262 average.

Howell completed his four years in a DSU uniform as the program’s career leader in appearances (53) and finished tied for sixth in career saves (nine), while his six saves this season ranked 10th on DSU’s single-season list.

This makes back to back years, and the fourth time in the last five years overall, that a Trailblazer pitcher has been selected in the Major League Baseball first-year player draft. Two of those pitchers, Bubba Blau (2014/24th round) and Dylan File (2017/21st round), were drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, while former DSU hurler Porter Clayton (2015/19th round) was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dixie State wrapped up the 2018 season with a 25-25 overall record, which included a 21-19 mark and a tied for fourth place finish in its final season of PacWest play.