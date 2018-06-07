One year ago this week, BYU long snapper Matt Foley told the Deseret News about how he found his place in football.

As a child, Matt's parents noticed he often fell while playing sports. When he was 6, a neurologist diagnosed him with mild spastic cerebral palsy.

“My entire left side is smaller and weaker than my right side,” Matt said.

His condition also leaves him without an arch in his left foot and a full range of motion in his left ankle.

He began long snapping "totally by accident," his mom said. While playing on a youth football team in Southern California, another player's dad was teaching his son to snap and offered to teach Matt, too.

“Being a snapper has taken me from being that kid that spent a few weeks in the intensive care unit and was on oxygen after being born to being a Division I athlete,” Matt said. “In high school I did it as a way to play varsity as a sophomore. I took it and ran with it.”

