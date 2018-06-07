SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is officially here. For this weekend, that means outdoor Scottish festivals, professional wrestling matches and a visit from Steely Dan, among other events. Here are six weekend events that’ll make your co-workers jealous on Monday.

Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games

Put on your kilt, dust off your bagpipes and head to the Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games. The festivities include piping and drumming competitions, feats of strength and Scottish Highland dancing. June 8-10; 5 p.m.-9 p.m. June 8, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10; 155 N. 1000 West; free for ages 11 and younger, active military and Utah Scottish Association members, $10 for students and seniors, $15 for all others (utahscots.org).

Hall of Breakfast

Go to this, and your Instagram account will thank you. An interactive pop-up art museum that honors cereal, bacon and all other things breakfast, Hall of Breakfast starts its month-long run at the Gateway. Don’t go on an empty stomach. June 9-July 9, times vary; 12 S. 400 West; $20 general admission, $15 ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under; tickets only available in advance (801-879-6662, hallofbreakfast.com).

Holi Festival of Colors

Salt Lake City’s Krishna Temple hosts the Festival of Colors — the “world’s happiest transformational event,” according to its website. The event includes bands, DJs, food, yoga and of course, an abundance of multicolored chalk. June 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; 965 E. 3370 South; $6.50-$8 (801-487-4005, festivalofcolorsusa.com).

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Rikke Pedersen of Salt Lake City dances at the Salt Lake Krishna Temple's Holi Festival of Colors celebration in 2012. The festival returns to Salt Lake City on June 9.

Rocky Mountain Rumble

Professional wrestlers from Utah and beyond descend on Salt Lake City for the Rocky Mountain Rumble. They’ll compete for the Ultra Championship Wrestling heavyweight title. Piledrivers, chokeslams and powerbombs will abound. June 9, 6-9 p.m.; 47 S. Orange St. Unit E2; $15 general admission in advance, $5 for children ages 5 and under in advance, $5 increase at the door (801-699-7977, ucwzero.com).

Chef Battle Royale

Tired of the same old cooking shows? Visit the Salt Lake Institute of Culinary Education for Chef Battle Royale, a head-to-head competition between two of SLICE’s instructors. Attendees will get to sample the dishes and vote on a winner. The instructors will also be on hand to discuss SLICE’s new 12-week certification course for aspiring cooks. June 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2233 S. 300 East; free, but tickets required (801-464-0113, saltlakeculinarycenter.com).

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers

The two classic bands have joined forces for their Summer of Living Dangerously Tour. The bands have faced their own setbacks over the years — Steely Dan’s co-founder Walter Becker died last year, and the Doobie Brothers’ have experienced some turnover — but they’re soldiering on with their respective catalogs of harmony-laden classic rock. June 10, 6-11 p.m.; 5150 Upper Ridge Rd.; $29.50-$129 (801-417-5343, usana-amp.com).