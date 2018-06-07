SALT LAKE CITY — Tons of basketball players looking for a shot at the NBA will be in Salt Lake City over a two-day period.

On June 8 and 9, the Utah Jazz will host its sixth annual free agent mini-camp for 32 invitees at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

This same event is where the organization discovered rookie swingman Royce O’Neale who would have a productive season with the team this year.

Both morning and evening sessions are scheduled for Friday with another morning workout on Saturday. At least 30 previous invitees have appeared on NBA rosters over the past five summers.

Of the 32 invitees, 19 have played in the NBA G League this past season including former BYU player L.J. Rose of the Salt Lake City Stars.

The others are: Ammanuel Diressa, Kendrick Ray, Melo Trimble, Trey Lewis, Trey Davis, Gabe York, Joe Rahon, Rose, Demitrius Conger, Tre McLean, Austin Hollins, Jamel Morris, Jeremy Morgan, Shawn Dawson, Isaiah Cousins, Daniel Dixon, Stanton Kidd, Malcolm Hill, K.J. McDaniels, Matt Jones, Jarrod Uthoff, Kamari Murphy, Luke Petrasek, Rashawn Thomas, Perry Jones III, Jaylen Johnson, Mike Tobey, Diamond Stone, Kennedy Meeks, Michael Fusek, Youssou Ndoye and Lavoy Allen.