SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city and the Utah Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Thursday, June 14, to discuss the next phase of the Saratoga Springs Utah Lakeshore Trail.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Springside Elementary School, 694 S. Highpoint Drive.

The planned trails will include two, 10-foot asphalt trails. The first trail segment would connect the existing paved trail along Saratoga Road through the marina to the existing gravel trail near Saratoga Drive.

The second trail segment would connect to the gravel trail at Eagle Park and would proceed south to the lift station south of Amanda Lane.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019.