SALT LAKE CITY — Peter Jackson won’t be involved in Amazon Studio’s new “Lord of the Rings” television series, he told the French news outlet Allocine.

Jackson had been rumored to head the new Amazon project, which will be a TV series based on the “Lord of the Rings” world. The new series will tackle much of the early history of Middle Earth.

But Jackson dismissed those rumors in a new interview, according to IndieWire.

“I’m not involved at all in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series,” Jackson told Allocine. “I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.”

He also shut down a rumor that put him as a director of an upcoming DC Extended Universe film. Jackson said he’s not a fan of comic books.

“That’s not true. I had no discussions about that,” Jackson said. “I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all. I’m not involved in any DC film or ‘Lord of The Rings’ series, but I’m OK with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy.”

As the Deseret News reported, Amazon first announced the new series back in November. The retail giant said the show will follow a multiple-season arc and explore stories that take place before Jackson's “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit” trilogy.

“The 'Lord of the Rings' is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon's new head of scripted television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking 'The Lord of the Rings' fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”

According to The Independent, the new show will run for at least five seasons. The first will deal specifically with young Aragorn, who Viggo Mortensen plays in the films. The show will reportedly focus on a new character each season.

Jackson’s original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy brought in $6 billion worldwide.