SALT LAKE CITY — Two of YouTube’s biggest comedy vloggers broke up Wednesday. And, true to form, the couple filmed the extremely raw breakup for social media.

Not surprisingly, the video shot to the top of the trending YouTube content.

Liza Koshy and David Dobrik are two of the most popular YouTube comedy vloggers out there. Koshy’s videos feature her visiting stores and igniting several hijinks. Dobrik, meanwhile, focuses his video on his relationship with Koshy, according to The Huffington Post.

The two have more than 21 million subscribers combined.

Watch the video on YouTube. [Warning: The video contains mild language]

But the video the couple uploaded Tuesday shows that they broke up about six months ago. The couple had been posting videos together since their breakup.

The two said in their breakup video that they grew apart, which led to their separation.

”Liza broke up with me because she felt like we’ve been kinda distant, because we’ve just been so busy, period,” Dobrik said.

As The Verge explained, the couple’s breakup video went viral because both stars tend to be honest and open to their viewers. They both constantly joke with each other and make fun of their exes, showing they’re not afraid to hold back the truth.

“This is gonna sound so lame, but I really want to spread love but I have to have it first, you know?” Koshy said. “It’s like saying you’re gonna spread mayonnaise when you only have mustard.”

The couple does their best to instill comedy into their breakup video, though.

“All jokes aside,” Dobrik said, “we are broken up.”

According to BuzzFeed, the couple announced their separation on Instagram, too.

"Breaking up is rough. But at least I get to go through it with my best friend," Koshy wrote.

Dobrik posted on Instagram too, saying, "I love you so much. Now hurry up and come downstairs we have puns to make (as friends) lol."