Earlier in June, Kanye West decided to host a listening party in Wyoming, the state where he and fellow hip-hop artists convened to write, produce and record West’s latest album, “Ye.”

But Jane Golliher, who owns the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, Wyoming, where the party was hosted, said she will no longer host rap events at the ranch.

Golliher told The Blast that West’s party was the “most confusing” event the ranch has ever handled.

She called the event a “learning curve” when it comes to working with music artists. She said plans changed “every 30 minutes” while working with West.

Teton County “has strict noise ordinances which require any sound after 10 p.m. to be kept under 80 decibels,” according to The Blast. Golliher said neighbors complained about the noise.

Though she admitted she has no beef with West, the ranch will host “no more rappers.”

Read the details of the interview at The Blast.

Wyoming proved to be a huge influence on West’s album. According to Uproxx, West took a picture of the iconic Teton mountain range and used it as the album's cover.