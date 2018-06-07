ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University has appointed Tasha Toy as its new assistant vice president for campus diversity and director of the Multicultural & Inclusion Center. She will assume responsibilities June 18.

Toy, who has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, served as the director of the multicultural and international student programs for eight years at Berry College in Georgia. As director, she created multicultural and international training workshops, constructed a comprehensive strategic plan for the department and facilitated and managed multicultural retention and graduation achievement programs.

As part of her responsibilities at Dixie, Toy will serve as the chief diversity officer and will work closely with senior administrators to promote, coordinate and direct campuswide diversity initiatives and awareness.

Additionally, she will educate the campus community on multicultural and diversity issues that directly affect students, faculty and staff, as well as provide vision, direction and support for the expansion of multicultural initiatives.

Toy earned a bachelor's degree in history, concentrating in African-American studies, and a master's in instructional technology, focusing on African-American history from North Carolina Central University. She later went on to earn a doctorate in higher education research and policy from Seton Hall University.