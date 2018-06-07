RICHMOND, Cache County — An 89-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while trying to get his dog out of the road, officials said.

The accident occurred about 7:45 a.m. on eastbound state Route 142, Main Street, according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

The man, identified as Martin A. Traveller, from Richmond, was walking west toward 400 West near the edge of the roadway. He stepped into the path of a vehicle traveling eastbound, officials said, "because he was distracted by the dog and did not realize the car was coming or was so close."

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry said, "somewhere in that process (he) either stumbled or walked into the roadway without realizing the car was coming up on him."

Traveller was struck by a car driven by a 24-year-old man. That man said he saw Traveller walking near the edge of the roadway, officials said. The driver also said he saw the dog run into the road, then run back toward the south side of the roadway, according to UHP.

The driver said he started to move "left of center," and then when the dog appeared to be out of the roadway, the driver moved "back toward the right," UHP reported.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Traveller was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The dog, which was not wearing a leash, was safe, officials said.

State Route 142 was closed from 400 West to 300 West for about two hours while troopers investigated the accident.