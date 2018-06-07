SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 7.

Love-McAdams race too close to call

A new poll released Wednesday showed the upcoming 4th Congressional District race may be too close to call, according to the Deseret News.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, is ahead of the Democratic nominee, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, 47 percent to 43 percent, a new poll from UtahPolicy.com found.

But the margin of error is plus or minus 5 points, meaning the race is super tight.

The poll was conducted from May 15 to June 5 of 405 likely voters.

What Romney said at tech summit

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney spoke at an annual technology summit Wednesday, and he talked about global politics and concern over the national debt, the Deseret News reported.

Romney touted his previous experience while talking about the growth of tech companies across the United States.

He also opened up about his political past.

"As soon as I became a governor, another Republican tried to poach away (from Massachusetts) good jobs and good companies," Romney said. "This was Arnold Schwarzenegger. He put up billboards around Massachusetts that had him in a T-shirt, flexing his muscles, that said, 'Come to California.' Not to be outdone, I put up billboards outside the airport in his state, with me in a T-shirt flexing my muscles, that said, 'Come to Massachusetts — Smaller muscles, but much lower taxes!'"

President Nelson earns lifetime achievement medal

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson received a lifetime achievement governor’s medal for science and technology Wednesday, according to the Deseret News.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert awarded President Nelson the medal for performing the first open-heart surgery west of the Mississippi in Utah in 1955, among other accomplishments.

"We all know about his religious and humanitarian service, but we ought to remember and not forget his great service in the medical and scientific field," Herbert said.

More importantly, President Nelson was an innovator when it came to medicine, having been “a key member of a University of Minnesota team that developed the heart-lung machine, which changed the course of medical practice forever by allowing surgeons to stop the human heart and perform open-heart surgery while the machine bypassed the heart and circulated blood throughout the body,” the Deseret News reported.

Mysterious illness hits U.S. embassy in China

The United States removed several officials from its embassy in China over fears of a mysterious illness affecting the staff, BBC News reported.

There are worries it is the same illness that affected staff in Cuba last year, causing many to suffer brain injuries after hearing odd noises.

The decision to remove staff comes as the U.S. and China suffer through strained relations thanks to fear over a trade war.

