SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45,000 Americans died by suicide in 2016, a statistic that includes increases in the vast majority of states across America between 1999 and 2016, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those who took their own lives, fewer than half had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, the report says.

Instead, the CDC notes suicide typically arises from a combination of factors. Its list ranges from relationship problems, poor health and acute crisis to legal issues, job loss and money trouble, among others.

The number of self-inflicted deaths in 2016 — roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Murray, Utah — placed suicide as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The CDC's Vital Signs report notes that the rates of most causes of death have been declining.

Nevada is the only state listed showing a decrease in the suicide rate since 1999 — and that decrease was just 1 percent, according to the report released Thursday.

"Suicide is a leading cause of death for Americans — and it's a tragedy for families and communities across the country," said the CDC principal deputy director, Dr. Anne Schuchat, in a written statement. "From individuals and communities to employers and health care professionals, everyone can play a role in efforts to help save lives and reverse this troubling rise in suicide."

The most recent suicide rates, taken from data between 2014 and 2016, ranged from 6.9 per 100,000 residents in Washington, D.C., to 29.2 per 100,000 residents in Montana. The report said suicide rate increases ranged from below 6 percent in Delaware, which had the smallest increase, to a more than 57 percent increase in North Dakota.

Utah, Idaho, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Vermont and New Hampshire all saw suicide rate increases between 43 and nearly 58 percent. For half of the states, the increase exceeded 30 percent.

The report is bad news, the CDC acknowledges, but people are not helpless to prevent suicide. The CDC suggests people learn the warning signs and how to respond, "reduce access to lethal means," including medication and firearms, and keep handy the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, manned around the clock to talk to those who are considering suicide or know someone who is. That number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).