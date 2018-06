EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Residents have the chance to win $25 off their July utility bill if they take the city’s annual satisfaction survey.

The survey, which will close on Friday, June 29, aims to garner information on how city staff and elected officials can better serve citizens. The questions center on city objectives, such as quality services, public image and community involvement.

The survey takes approximately 15-20 minutes and can be found at eaglemountaincity.com.