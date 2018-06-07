LEHI — The Lehi Round-Up — a weeklong celebration that offers parades, a rodeo, an art show and other family friendly events — runs Saturday, June 23, through Saturday, June 30.

Festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a 10K, 5K and Kid’s Mile at Lehi High School, 180 N. 500 East. To register, log on www.raceentry.com/races/lehi-round-up. Other activities throughout the day include a doubles tennis tournament and the Miss Lehi Pageant at 7 p.m. at the high school. Tickets are $10 in advance at Pioneer Party and Gift, 154 W. Main, or $12 at the door.

On Sunday, Joshua Creek will perform at 7 p.m. at Wines Park, 100 E. 600 North,

Monday’s events will include a chalk art contest at Lehi Elementary School, 765 N. Center, a half-price swim day and an art show at the Legacy Center, 123 N. Center. A family concert and picnic will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Wines Park. Ned Ledoux will provide the entertainment.

Tuesday events include a baby contest at the Legacy Center, the art show and a Party Rock Project at 7 p.m. at Skyridge High School, 3000 N. Center.

The Cowboy Classic Golf Tournament will take place on Wednesday at Fox Hollow Golf Club, 1400 N. 200 East, American Fork, followed by a barbecue and entertainment at Wines Park at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per plate. The evening will conclude with a screening of “The Sandlot” at 9 p.m. at Veterans Ball Park, 850 W. Main.

Thursday’s activities will include an animal talent show at noon at Wines Park, and a stock parade at 6 p.m. from Wines Park to the rodeo grounds, 105 N. 500 West. The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. and runs Friday and Saturday. For tickets, log on to lehirodeo.com.

A host of activities will take place at Wines Park beginning at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a miniature float parade at 6 p.m. from the park to Lehi High School.

The final day of the celebration will include a chuck wagon breakfast at 7 a.m. at Wines Park. Cost is $5 per plate. The grand parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will make its way from the park to Lehi High School. Wines Park will once again play host to a number of activities throughout the day, and the celebration will conclude with a family dirt dance immediately following the rodeo.

For more information log on to lehi-ut.gov/roundup.