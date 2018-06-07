SOUTH JORDAN — A South Jordan woman died after her SUV collided with a dump truck near a highway construction project, police said Thursday.

Samantha Hawkins, 31, was killed in the crash that happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday on Bangerter Highway.

Her Subaru Forester was traveling east on 9800 South when it was struck by a southbound truck carrying concrete, said South Jordan Police Sgt. Sam Winkler. The truck's 24-year-old driver, a private contractor, was uninjured. He was on his way to a construction project at 11400 South, Winkler said.

Crews tried to revive Hawkins but she died at the scene.

Police on Thursday were speaking with witnesses and trying to determine which driver ran a red light and whether impairment or distraction played a role, according to Winkler.

Police are encouraging drivers to wear seat belts, brake for red lights and stop signs, slow down and avoid using their phones during summer, the deadliest season for crashes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call South Jordan police: 385-831-4984.