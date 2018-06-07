SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is once again sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Utah Food Bank.

The program will extend Utah Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program by providing free meals to children in both open sites and enrolled programs in Carbon, Iron, San Juan, Salt Lake, Utah and Washington counties.

The free meals are limited to children 18 years of age and younger, and consist of a sandwich, a vegetable, fruit and milk.

For a complete list of all summer meal sites in the state, please fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Please note all sites will be closed on July 4 and 24.