SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested two people Thursday following a shooting that injured two others in Salt Lake City, police said.

One victim was hospitalized in critical condition and another was in fair condition, Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. Detectives believe the violence may be gang-related.

The names and genders of those involved were not immediately released.

Shearer said the shooting happened near 500 N. Redwood Road about 10:30 a.m. Officers were investigating a different report of gunfire when they heard the shots nearby, he said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Contributing: Paul Nelson