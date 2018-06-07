The Mountain West Conference is losing its tie-in with the Las Vegas Bowl in 2020 in favor of a Power 5 conference, according to Brett McMurphy on Twitter:

Sources: Las Vegas Bowl will pit Pac-12 vs. another Power 5 league (SEC most intriguing possibility) in 2020 in Vegas’ new NFL stadium. This will end the bowl’s 19-year relationship w/Mountain West. In 2020, MWC could send its champ to Arizona Bowl https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 7, 2018

The Las Vegas Bowl is currently the Mountain West's only bowl tie-in with a Power 5 team. The conference's remaining bowl tie-ins are the Idaho Potato Bowl against the MAC, the New Mexico Bowl versus C-USA, the Hawaii Bowl versus C-USA, the Arizona Bowl versus the Sun Belt and a conditional tie-in with the Cactus Bowl if that bowl can't fill a spot.

The Mountain West still has the ability to send its champion to a New Year's Six bowl if that champion is the highest ranked out of the Group of 5 conferences. But unless the Mountain West is able to make a deal with a new bowl game, it will join the MAC and the Sun Belt as conferences without a Power 5 bowl tie-in. The American has three Power 5 bowl tie-ins (Armed Forces, Birmingham and Military) and C-USA has one (Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl).

According to McMurphy's expanded report on Facebook, the Mountain West is looking at possibly sending its champion to either the Arizona Bowl or "a newly created bowl in Tempe at Arizona State." Either one would be a major downgrade, especially since the Las Vegas Bowl will feature the brand new Las Vegas stadium for the Raiders. The conference will clearly have its hands full trying to convince a Power 5 conference to partner with a bowl game.