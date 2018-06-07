SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff has sued Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, the FBI and state investigators for $60 million, claiming they falsely charged and maliciously prosecuted him for public corruption.

Throughout late 2013 and early 2014, investigators — including the Utah Department of Public Safety — executed fraudulent and perjured search warrants to unlawfully seize Shurtleff's personal property, texts, phone records and emails, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Agents wearing body armor and wielding assault rifles and other automatic and semi-automatic weapons used excessive force when they raided his Sandy home on June 3, 2014, knowing Shurtleff was not there, the 21-page complaint says. Shurtleff claims officers physically, verbally and emotionally abused two children, Thomas and Adrianna, both of whom along with his wife, M'Liss, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

"The force used constituted deadly force in that it could have caused death and did cause serious mental and emotional injury," wrote Shurtleff, who filed the lawsuit on his own behalf.

Prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against Shurtleff in July 2016, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding bribery, inability to obtain key evidence from a federal investigation and concerns about whether the former three-term Republican attorney general could get a fair trial in the high-profile case.

The lawsuit also names Utah Department of Public Safety investigator Scott Nesbitt, FBI agents Michelle Pickens and Jon Isakson and the Salt Lake Lake City Public Corruption Task Force as defendants.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment, citing pending litigation.