“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” dropped its latest trailer Wednesday, showing off a film centered around Spider-Man that will hit theaters later this year.

The film, which takes place outside of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, tells the origin story of Miles Morales, a protegé of Peter Parker. The story will follow Morales as he learns how to become the new Spider-Man.

Gwen Stacy will double as Spider-Woman in the film, too.

“The animation looks breathtaking, the soundtrack sounds like it's going to slap, and the humor is already present in the trailer,” according to Mashable.

Watch the trailer below.

Shameik Moore will voice Morales, while Jake Johnson will do voice work for Peter Parker. The film will also include Hailee Steinfeld as Stacy and Mahershala Ali as Miles’ uncle Aaron (that same character was played by Donald Glover in “Spider-Man: Homecoming"). Lily Tomlin will star as Parker’s Aunt May, too.

The film’s producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller praised the film’s cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from,” Lord and Miller said in a statement, according to THR. “We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

The “Spider-Verse” storyline comes from a 2014 comic book run in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and other comic titles. But, according to producers, the film will not directly follow the comic book storyline.

The movie will arrive in theaters Dec. 14.