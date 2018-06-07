Before-and-after images of the Hotel La Reunion in Guatemala show just how devastating the Fuego volcano has been.

The Volcano of Fire erupted on Sunday and has since killed 75 people and left more than 200 people missing. Those numbers are expected to rise, according to The Associated Press.

The Hotel La Reunion resort often boasts pictures of the volcano on its website, touting breathtaking views of Fuego, according to CNN.

A drone video of the resort, which served as a stop on the PGA’s Latin American tour, shows the resort surrounded by lush green trees and blue skies.

But photos of the same resort taken after the volcano’s eruption show a different story.

Hotel La Reunion Golf Resort & Residences ...before and after Fuego... pic.twitter.com/Mc4DxVb4dn — Fred Rewey (@GodFadr) June 4, 2018

La Reunion Golf Resort & Residences. Antes y después de la erupción. #VolcanDeFuego pic.twitter.com/vT9uiktn79 — Juan Diego Fiallos (@fiallosJD) June 4, 2018

El resort La Reunion en Antigua, Guatemala en donde se encontraba el famoso club de golf. Así era y así está hoy... 😢 pic.twitter.com/Dj1aJcHj5c — Lupita de Rios (@lderios) June 6, 2018

The resort is helping its employees and their families stay safe.

"We thank everyone who since the first moment has provided words of encouragement and has offered their help so that we all move forward," the resort said in an online statement, which CNN translated from Spanish. "We are united and pray to overcome this emergency, actively assisting the victims."