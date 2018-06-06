SALT LAKE CITY — One night after falling to the Round Rock Express in the opening contest of a three-game series held at Smith’s Ballpark, the Salt Lake Bees came up short again.

The Express plated a run in all but two innings Wednesday night, including a four-run sixth inning that effectively put the game away, and defeated the Bees 16-4.

Outfielders Scott Heineman and Ryan Rua led the way for the visitors, combining for six hits, including a triple and two doubles and five RBIs. Infielder Christian Lopes wasn’t too shabby either and finished 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

All told, Round Rock finished with 20 hits, eight more than Salt Lake.

The Bees, who suffered their worst loss by far this season, were paced by Taylor Ward, who finished 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, his first in Triple-A.

"It was a bad night in all facets," Bees manager Keith Johnson said. "Offensively, defensively and on the mound. It is what it is, but it is just one game. We have to come out to tomorrow and try to salvage the series. Put up a fight and see what happens."

FUTURE ALL-STARS?:Voting for the Triple-A All-Star Game, which is set to be played July 11 in Columbus Ohio, is a week old and so far no one is doing better than Bees slugger Jabari Blash.

Blash is the leading vote-getter among all Pacific Coast League players, and thanks to his league-leading 15 homers is a near-lock to make an appearance in south central Ohio next month.

Blash isn’t the only long-ball basher to receive plenty of votes. Six of the PCL's top-10 home run hitters, including Blash, Tom Murphy (Albuquerque), Franmil Reyes (El Paso), Tyler O'Neill (Memphis) and Brett Nicholas (El Paso) are in spots to be selected at their respective positions.

ALL-STAR VOTING MECHANICS: Fan voting, which lasts from May 28th until June 22nd, is but a part of the equation that determines whether or not a player earns an All-Star game appearance.

Fan voting counts as one-third (33 percent) of a player's total and is added to the votes of media (33 percent) and Triple-A field/general managers (33 percent) when it comes to determining who the Triple-A All-Stars will be.

Each and every player, both in the PCL and the International League, that were active on a roster on May 23 are eligible to make the All-Star game, whether by direct votes on the ballot or via write-ins.

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeBees/status/1003088838695084032

SOUTHERN LEAGUE HONORS: While not eligible for the Triple-A All-Star game, Ward, a 2016 first round draft pick, will be making an appearance in a mid-season classic.

After putting up a line of .345/.453/.520 (batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage) through 42 games with the Mobile Bay Bears prior to his Triple-A call-up on June 2, Ward earned himself the honor of Southern League All-Star.

https://twitter.com/Mobile\_BayBears/status/1003000992152027136

In four games with Salt Lake, Ward, a top-13 Angels prospect, is 4 for 16 with a homer and four RBIs, all of which came Wednesday night.

BEELINES

Express — 16

Bees — 4

In short: The Express racked up 20 hits, to just 12 by Salt Lake, and scored in every inning except the first and the fourth. Taylor Ward led the Bees, hitting his first-ever Triple-A home run.

Record: 35-25

Up next: Round Rock LHP Yohander Mendez (0-5, 5.20) at Salt Lake RHP Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.60), Thursday, 12:05 p.m.