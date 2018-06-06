LEHI — Maia Robison didn’t hold back, and her stylish leather booties didn’t slow her down, as she ended a rugby drill with a hit that sent Warriors flanker Lance Williams onto his back.

The 7-year-old grinned as she turned and threw the ball to his teammate, Saia Uhila, and then ran to where her father and brother stood watching. Her pink dress fluttered in the wind as she talked about her new favorite team — the Utah Warriors.

Her favorite part of the rugby matches she’s attended with her father, Jason, and brother, Boston, 9, is probably the least favorite part for the players she admires.

“When they tackle each other down,” she said giggling.

Her father said they enjoyed the season opener so much, they decided to come out Wednesday to the team’s “Tries and Pies” event in Lehi that allowed fans to meet players and learn a little more about the game. The team has been on the road, but they’re back in town and play their next match Saturday, June 16 at 2 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

“I like the realness of it,” Jason Robison said, as his children enjoyed drills with the players. “I like that they play without the pads, it seems more natural. ...I started paying attention to the sport a couple of years ago, trying to learn the sport. I think it’s an amazing sport, and it teaches kids a lot. I actually enjoy it a lot more than American football.”

He said it’s the ‘unscripted’ nature of a rugby match that makes it more exciting, even if he and his kids are still learning the intricacies of the game.

Lizette Sheppard brought her son, Daniel, 7, to the event where he got to collect a few more signatures on the ball he’s been carrying with him to every home Warriors game.

“I grew up with rugby, it’s my culture,” said Lizette, who lives in Holladay, but is originally from Namibia. “I just introduced (Daniel) to it, and he fell in love with it. Now he’s addicted to it.”

Lizette Sheppard said women weren’t allowed to play when she was growing up, but that didn’t dampen her enthusiasm and passion for the game.

“I knew every player, every team,” she said laughing. “I could put a team out if I needed to.” She said having a pro team in Utah has been a dream come true for her and her son, who plays youth rugby for Olympus.

“I think it’s outstanding,” she said of the Warriors, who are among the new league’s top drawing franchises. “This is heartwarming (to be able to spend the afternoon with the players). I love it because this is the sport that is in my blood, and they are helping it grow. I’m super excited. The Warriors are my team now. It’s just awesome.”

James McDermott brought his two sons, Deacon, 8, and Finn, 5, to the event, and said he wishes he’d had the opportunities his sons have to play youth rugby.

“I played rugby at the University of Utah,” he said. “There is a really unique spirit to the sport. It’s almost like there is a fraternity that extends across the globe. It’s extremely welcoming...tight-knit community. I wanted my boys to have that experience.”

His sons were enjoying the games — as well as tackling one and other — while their dad talked about what he thinks they get from participating in rugby.

“It’s a great game,” he said. “It helps them with their coordination, more so than any other sport I’ve seen. And they get to play offense and defense.”

McDermott believes the Warriors success in Utah will only make the state’s youth rugby leagues even more vibrant.

“They’re creating an awareness,” McDermott said. “There is a lot of talent. It just needed to be organized here in the state.”

While the fans sought their favorite players for high-fives, pictures or autographs, the players enjoyed meeting those who support their efforts on the field.

“It’s really fun just meeting all of the people who come to our games,” said Alex Tucci, a Florida native, who played football at Colorado State and West Texas A&M. “It’s really nice to see them this way because, after games, you don’t really get to see many people.”

He said the team is proud that Utah fans are among the most supportive of their squad in the first-year pro league.

Tucci said he hopes the team’s success will help and support growth at the youth level.

“I wish I could have played as a kid,” he said. “I started when I was 14. I could only imagine if I was playing when I was younger. “

Boston Robison said he loved attending the rugby games with his dad.

“I like that they are nice and that they try their best,” Boston said. “They’re not thinking bad stuff about themselves. They’re having confidence, and that’s cool.”

The Warriors (3-6) end the regular season on June 23 with their last game at 2 p.m.