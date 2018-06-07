Ravell Call
Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells to his team near the end of the game against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Arizona prep star Nico Mannion included his father’s alma mater in a list of 10 possible college destinations. The heavily recruited son of former Runnin’ Ute Pace Mannion included Utah in a group that includes Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Marquette, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, and Villanova.

The younger Mannion, reports azfamily.com, also recently opted to reclassify to the class of 2019. He led Pinnacle High School to a state championship last season as a sophomore.

— Pac-12 basketball scheduling may change (Fan Rag Sports).

— How the Tampa Bay Times reported Utah athletic director Mark Harlan’s departure from USF.

— Alex Smith isn’t much of a singer according to the Washington Post.

— The folks at UteZone.com examine Utah’s top football recruits since 2000 and the recent Ute Shoot competition. Utah's basketball schedules include a series with Minnesota.

