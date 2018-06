SANDY — A 1-year-old boy was in critical condition Wednesday night after his family found him in a pond, police said.

First responders were called to a residence near 8500 S. Grambling Way about 8:30 p.m., according to Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielson, and the child was then flown to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Additional details were not immediately available about the child or how he may have ended up in the pond.