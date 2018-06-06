SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Scottish Association will host the 2018 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West.

The three-day event feature piping competitions, dancing competitions and heavy athletics and musical entertainment.

Festival hours are Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a Tattoo — Scottish drum band pipe band performances — at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with opening ceremonies at noon and performances by Molly’s Revenge and Wicked Tinkers at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with closing ceremonies at 3 p.m.

Tickets, which are good for the entire weekend, are $15 for those 12 and older; $10 for students 12 to 18, and senior citizens 65 and older; children under 11 get in free.

Please be aware the Utah State Fair Park charges a fee for parking.

For a complete list of events and times, log on to utahscots.org.