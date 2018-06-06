Adam Fondren
FILE - The Salt Lake Scots Pipe Band march off after Th' Kirkin' o' th' Tartan ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Th' Kirkin' o' th' Tartan worship service is a chance to Christians to rededicate themselves to the God of their Scottish heritage, it dates back to 1745 when Scottish clansmen were banned from wearing their Tartans.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Scottish Association will host the 2018 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West.

The three-day event feature piping competitions, dancing competitions and heavy athletics and musical entertainment.

Festival hours are Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a Tattoo — Scottish drum band pipe band performances — at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with opening ceremonies at noon and performances by Molly’s Revenge and Wicked Tinkers at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with closing ceremonies at 3 p.m.

Tickets, which are good for the entire weekend, are $15 for those 12 and older; $10 for students 12 to 18, and senior citizens 65 and older; children under 11 get in free.

Please be aware the Utah State Fair Park charges a fee for parking.

For a complete list of events and times, log on to utahscots.org.

