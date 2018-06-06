PARK CITY — Brigham Gibbs didn’t play his best, but it was good enough to defeat defending champion Brett Sampson for the Utah State Senior Amateur Championship Wednesday at Glenwild Golf Club.

The 53-year-old Gibbs, who plays out of the Salt Lake Country Club, claimed a 1-up victory over Sampson in winning his first Utah Senior Am title.

“It wasn’t a very good ball-striking or putting round,” said Gibbs. “Neither one of us played well. He just played a little worse than I did.”

Gibbs started off poorly with a pair of bogeys to fall behind but rallied to take a 3-up lead after 11 holes as Sampson struggled with some bogeys. However, Sampson came back to tie the match at 15 after three straight pars and a birdie.

The matched turned at the par-5 16th hole when Sampson hit his drive left into the water hazard and Gibbs won the hole with a par. Then Gibbs made nice approach shots and made pars at the next two holes to close out the match.

To get to the finals, Gibbs had defeated Curtis Cook 2 and 1, former champion Craig Wilson 2 and 1, Randy Hicken 2 up and Rich Stuart 1 up

In the Super Senior Division for golfers 65 and older, Heber Jacobsen defeated Michael Wood 7 and 6. Jacobsen, who plays out of the Salt Lake Country Club, won seven of the first eight holes and never looked back and wrapped up the match on the 12th hole.

Scott Burt won the net division with a 3 and 2 victory over Aaron Kennard. Burt, who plays out of Bountiful Ridge GC, won the last three holes of the match after Kennard had squared the match at 13.