Daniel Schneemann and David Clawson of BYU baseball were selected Wednesday in the Major League Baseball draft, and Cougar pitcher Drew Zimmerman was named a Freshman All-American.

Schneemann was drafted in the 33rd round by the Cleveland Indians, while Clawson was taken in the 37th round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Zimmerman was selected by Collegiate Baseball magazine to its Freshmen All-America squad.

Schneemann, a junior shortstop from Chula Vista, California, led the Cougars with seven game-winning RBIs and dazzled many with his defensive prowess as he started all 50 games this past season. In 2017, Schneemann was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Clawson, a sophomore catcher from Dana Point, California, had a .291 batting average and .989 fielding percentage as he threw out 15 of 24 runners attempting to steal this past season.

Zimmerman, a right-handed pitcher from Lehi, posted five saves and a 2.40 earned run average with 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 45 innings. He had wins in relief against Omaha and Santa Clara, as well as saves against CSUN, Gonzaga, Pacific, Pepperdine and San Francisco along with a start at St. Mary’s.