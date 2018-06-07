Shootings in our schools have destroyed lives and broken hearts of so many. Lawmakers and activists alike have struggled to propose solutions for prevention, including tougher gun laws, more resource officers onsite, psychological profiling and even confiscating existing guns. Many efforts have focused on AR-15 assault rifles, but the student in the most recent shooting used a shotgun and .38 caliber pistol that were his father’s. Other shootings also were done by students using their parents' guns.

I call on Utah lawmakers to implement a simple but powerful and effective component of the total solution: Pass legislation to hold parents criminally negligent when their student hurts others by using a parent’s weapon. It would not matter how the student accesses the weapon.

The right to own a weapon includes preventing anyone else from accessing it. If the parent fails to use gun triggers or safes to secure their weapon and their child gets it and shoots someone, the parent must also serve prison time along with their child.

Penalties could be greater if the shooting is on a school property. When gun owners read about parents going to prison for failure to safeguard their weapons from their children, all gun owners will be more vigilant, which will provide another layer of security for all of our children.

John Elsholz

Sandy