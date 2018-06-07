In reference to the June 4 article "‘Show Dogs’ and ‘Roseanne’ prove how we can use our voices for good or evil,’" author Carmen Rasmussen Herbert is right. Our voices are extremely important to keep our democracy in shape.

Right now, one in five children are in living in poverty. We can use our voices to make sure it doesn’t get worse by asking our representatives to vote against cuts to the SNAP program.

We can also urge passage of the Reach Every Mother and Child Act, which will help end millions of preventable deaths of mothers and children in our world. Our voices are a powerful source for good in our world, if we use them.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington