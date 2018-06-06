I enjoyed Boyd Matheson's column on May 27 regarding truth. It is relevant to the article of the same date, "Why Americans are trusting individuals over institution." Trust is based on the truth as people perceive it. However, real truth is that which is the same yesterday, today and will be tomorrow.

At 89 years old, I come from the old school and learned a lot from my elders. One saying was as follows: "figures lie and liars figure." Everyone has a way to figure the truth.

The other thing that I learned from my grandmother was to "always tell the truth, but don't always be telling it." This has done me well over the years, and I find it to be true.

Frank Cammans

Covina, California