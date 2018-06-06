FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Northrop Grumman Corp. announced Wednesday that is has closed the acquisition of Orbital ATK Inc., a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies that has a large presence in Utah.

Orbital ATK is now Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems under the deal announced last September that was valued at $9.2 billion.

Orbital ATK has a significant Utah presence, including manufacturing and testing facilities in Clearfield, Magna and Promontory. The company employs almost 3,000 in the state with a payroll approaching $250 million doing work that includes development and testing of propulsion systems for rockets and missiles, and manufacturing advanced composite components for both commercial and military aircraft.