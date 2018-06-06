Ben Smegelsky, Associated Press
FILE - The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Orbital ATK Cygnus spacecraft stack sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, March 21, 2016. The cargo carrier is scheduled to launch Tuesday, March 22, and holds a commercial-quality 3D printer for astronaut as well as public use, for a price.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Northrop Grumman Corp. announced Wednesday that is has closed the acquisition of Orbital ATK Inc., a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies that has a large presence in Utah.

Orbital ATK is now Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems under the deal announced last September that was valued at $9.2 billion.

Orbital ATK has a significant Utah presence, including manufacturing and testing facilities in Clearfield, Magna and Promontory. The company employs almost 3,000 in the state with a payroll approaching $250 million doing work that includes development and testing of propulsion systems for rockets and missiles, and manufacturing advanced composite components for both commercial and military aircraft.

