Sunday the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extended a challenge to the Church's youth to take “a seven-day break from the fake,” calling for a weeklong social media fast.

“I acknowledge that there are positives about social media,” President Russell M. Nelson said. “But if you are paying more attention to feeds from social media than you are to the whisperings of the Spirit, then you are putting yourself at spiritual risk, as well as the risk of experiencing intense loneliness and depression.”

“Much of what appears in your various social media feeds is distorted, if not fake,” he said. “So, give yourself a seven-day break from fake.”

Posts flooded social media following President Nelson’s talk as many expressed that they would be logging off of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms for a week.

Church News spoke with several professionals who have studied the effects of social media and have compiled four benefits of a social media fast and six tips for successfully completing President Nelson’s challenge.

