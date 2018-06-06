SALT LAKE CITY — Four young scholars from Utah will present their original research at two museums in Washingon, D.C., June 13 as part of the National History Day competition.

Faith Moua, a junior at Mountain Heights Academy in West Valley City, will display her exhibit, “The Secret War’s Secret: The U.S. and Hmong Alliance” at the National Museum of American History.

Kasper Nilsson, Lily Frame and Esme Smith, students from The Waterford School in Sandy, will show their original documentary films at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Nilsson’s film, “Conflict Over Civil Rights: The Compromise of the Birmingham Retailers,” focuses on the African-American boycotts of department stores in Birmingham, Alabama, during the civil rights movement. “Women’s Suffrage in Utah: Conflict Between Federal Government, the LDS Church and the State Government,” by Frame and Smith, explores women’s voting rights in Utah before the 19th Amendment was passed.

The four students are part of Utah’s 46 delegates to the National History Day's capstone national contest, which begins Monday at the University of Maryland, College Park. The Utah delegation earned the chance to compete at the Utah History Day state contest in April, beating out more than 7,000 Utah students in grades four through 12 from across the state.