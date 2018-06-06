SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski will take the helm of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Alliance for a Sustainable Future starting at the national gathering of mayors this weekend in Boston. Biskupski has held the position of vice chairwoman since fall of 2016 when the alliance was created.

In 2016, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions formed the Alliance for a Sustainable Future to provide a platform for public and private sectors to advance carbon reduction programs and sustainable development.

The alliance has worked to establish a system for collecting data on what cities are doing in the arenas of low-carbon energy, alternative-fuel vehicles and energy efficiency in buildings. This information has been used by cities and businesses as they develop and implement their own sustainability programs.

While in Boston, Biskupski will participate in a climate summit hosted by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Biskupski will also submit a resolution in support of climate resiliency and to urge the U.S. Conference of Mayors to formally oppose the Trump administration’s effort to mandate required grid purchases of electricity generated by carbon-based fuels.