Say goodbye to the International House of Pancakes. It’s no longer a thing.
IHOP tweeted Wednesday morning a short video that depicts the IHOP logo flipping its “P” into a “B” with the promise of a name change on the way.
“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18.” the tweet read.
Social media shared plenty of ideas for what the new name could be. "Breakfast" appeared to be the heavy favorite.
As for IHOP, it offered responses to those ideas, saying "there are o-b-viously so many possi-b-ilities," "No need to b stressed, this is going to b great!," and "brebare yourself for something awesome."
IHOP even shared a poll about what the new name could be. “Biscuits,” “bacon,” “butternut squash” and “barnacles” were listed as options.
According to CNN, IHOP has been the restaurant’s acronym since 1973.
The breakfast joint has seen its stock rise 25 percent this year, showing no immediate need for Dine Brands to reinvent the restaurant.
“It's also hard to imagine why the company would want to mess with a name that's so well-known and beloved. It would also likely cost a big stack of pancakes (bancakes?) to change restaurant signs and menus at the nearly 1,800 IHOP restaurants,” according to CNN.