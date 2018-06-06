In 1983, I almost did not enter the Miss America pageant system specifically because I did not want to compete in a swimsuit. After my mom did some digging, she learned that Utah was the only state in the country that held the swimsuit competition in the afternoon without an audience. I was still uncomfortable with that portion of the competition but decided to overlook it and focus on the talent and interview portions. Thousands of dollars in cash scholarship is a big deal, and competing in a swimsuit seemed a small price to pay.

Fast-forward to my Miss America year, and I found myself telling the media (roughly five press conferences a week for 52 weeks) that I thought we should do away with swimsuit. I am certainly not the only Miss America to have suggested that publicly for the past few decades. In fact, when I was a judge two years ago at Miss America, I actually had a meeting with the organizers to discuss eliminating swimsuit. It fell on deaf ears.

Why is the Miss America organization finally now making the change that kept it rooted in the past and provided fodder for feminists for so many years? It is a tradition that is almost 100 years old — few brands survive that long. Miss America began as a swimsuit contest in Atlantic City to keep tourists there longer after the summer. Frankly, the women who participated in an activity that daring were forward-thinking, bold women of their day. So why do away with it now?

Times have changed drastically, and the forward-thinking, bold women of today require a whole different format to challenge and reward them. It’s unfortunate that it has taken so long to get to this point, but sometimes it requires a shake-up to break down tradition. Scandal sometimes drives changes for the better, and a trifecta of circumstances set up the Miss America organization for the biggest change of its nearly 100 years of existence:

1. In 2016, former Miss America and Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson set the stage for the #MeToo movement frenzy by filing a lawsuit against Fox News Network chief Roger Ailes. She wrote "Be Fierce," a book about her decision to go public, and represented innumerable professional women who were determined to change the mindset of how women ought to be viewed, not only in the workplace but in our society as a whole.

2. In December 2017, the chairman of the board and CEO of the Miss America Organization were ousted due to a series of inflammatory and derogatory emails about a few former Miss Americas. That created a ripe opening for a takeover, and our closed email group of nearly 65 former Miss Americas voted in Gretchen Carlson to present herself as candidate for chairwoman. She was the right person in the right place at the right time, and it wasn’t even a contest. She became chairwoman of the board fairly quickly.

3. The #MeToo movement — though officially started in 2006 by Tarana Burke — really caught fire in 2017 as the hashtag went viral. Women want to be respected for their intellect and talent, and anything that detracts from that is no longer socially acceptable. The logical consequence of this cultural shift is that a swimsuit competition cannot be part of a scholarship program that wants to be taken seriously. (Yes, it is a scholarship program, and an extraordinarily valuable one at that. I earned about $50,000 in cash scholarships way back in the '80s).

Needless to say, I am thrilled with the changes that we discussed on a private call Sunday night with all the former Miss Americas. This Miss America 2.0 allows me to feel good about encouraging sharp, talented, driven and socially conscious young women to participate. With #byebyebikini, I am now proud to encourage all our many outstanding Utah young women to compete, which I believe will result in another Miss Utah winning the new and improved Miss America competition in the near future.