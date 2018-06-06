The first reviews for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dropped Tuesday, and reviews are mixed.

“Fallen Kingdom” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who return to the Jurassic World park to find it completely destroyed. Then, a once-dormant volcano erupts and causes everyone to scramble to save the dinosaurs.

J.A. Bayona directed the film, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly penned the script.

So what do critics think of the new film? The film, a direct sequel to the 2015 hit “Jurassic World,” has garnered a 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with an average critic rating of 6.1 out of 10.

The first “Jurassic World” has a 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 6.1 out of 10. Audiences, meanwhile, gave that film a 78 percent overall score.

We’ve collected some quotes from multiple reviews to share an idea of how it has been received so far.

Multiple reviewers said the film stuck to the “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic Park” template.

Phil De Semlyen of Time Out: “This fun, pacy addition to the dino disaster franchise doesn't do much that's particularly new — though what it does, it does with a fair whack of panache.”

Rafer Guzman of Newsday: “'Fallen Kingdom' sticks to the series' dependable template.”

Others said the new film improves the franchise’s catalog.

Molly Freeman of ScreenRant: “In 'Fallen Kingdom,' Bayona balances horror with action and adventure for some of the more thrilling sequences in the entire 'Jurassic Park' franchise.”

Emma Stefansky of Uproxx: “There is a little bit of the wonder and joy that made the original so special embedded deep within 'Fallen Kingdom,' which I credit to Bayona, whose primary drive ... has always been to sprinkle just enough emotion into the stories he tells.”

More critical writers said the plot falls apart and doesn’t make much sense, and characters are a little underwhelming.

Eric Kohn of IndieWire: “The franchise's latest entry takes its cues from the knuckleheaded plotting and CGI overload of 'Jurassic World,' where super-sized dinos face dumb capitalists and bleeding-heart environmentalists toil to save the day. We all know the drill.”

Matt Singer of ScreenCrush: “The only characters who behave rationally are the dinosaurs.”

Bilge Ebiri of Village Voice: “It all just hangs there like so much else in this movie, undeveloped concepts that could one day be turned into a genuinely exciting, surprising film. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is, sadly, not it.”

One reviewer, Pajiba’s Kristy Puchko, said it was the worst “Jurassic” film ever.

“‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ gives us no heroes worth rooting for. No action sequences that will stick with us the way (Steven) Spielberg’s did. What it offers are lazy re-creations, lazier screenwriting, and sneering disrespect for our love of the original. I did not think I could hate a 'Jurassic Park' movie more than I hated the last. But here we are. Trevorrow found a way.”

However, the film appears to be a classic thrill ride that improves on the predecessor.

John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter: "Audiences put off by some dumb characterizations in the last film have much less to complain about here, while those requiring only some spectacular predators and exciting chase scenes should greet this outing as warmly as its predecessor.”

“Fallen Kingdom” hits theaters June 22.