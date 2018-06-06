SALT LAKE CITY — Orchestra musicians in the Utah Symphony and the Utah Opera are financially set through the summer of 2022, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The musicians reached a four-year agreement with the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera. The agreement outlines increased base salary amounts, more scheduling flexibility and increases to insurance coverage for string instruments, and will run Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022.

The existing base salary for musicians ($72,968) will increase by 1.75 percent in year one, 2.84 percent in year two, and 3 percent in each of the contract’s final two years — making the 2021-2022 season base salary $81,496, according to a press release.

“The musicians of the Utah Symphony are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new contract, several months before expiration of the current contact,” said principal percussionist Keith Carrick, who sits on the musician negotiations committee, in a prepared statement. “This early agreement was made possible by the collaborative relationship we’ve worked hard to develop over the years. We believe the future of the Utah Symphony is bright, and we look forward to continuing to bring the very best classical music to the people of Utah.”

In addition to Carrick, the orchestra’s negotiations committee was comprised of members Julie Edwards (viola), Rebekah Johnson (violin), Matthew Johnson (cello) and Caitlin Valovick Moore (piccolo, flute). Utah Symphony/Utah Opera CEO and President Paul Meecham led negotiations on behalf of the administration, and was assisted by Senior Vice President and COO David Green, Vice President of Symphony Operations and General Manager Jeff Counts and Director of Operations Cassandra Dozet. Discussions also involved federal mediators Kevin Hawkins and Xavier Merizalde.

“On behalf of the USUO Board of Trustees, I would like to express gratitude to all the members of the negotiating committee,” said Kem Gardner, chairman of the board of trustees. “It’s evident that our organization holds mutual respect at the forefront of our negotiation interactions, and values the best interests of the musicians and organization as a whole to allow everyone to focus on our mission, which is to connect the community through great live music.”