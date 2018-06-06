HOLLADAY — Residents can now ask questions, report problems and submit ideas to the city by simply filling out a web-based iWorQ form.

The the form can be found at talktomycity.com/search/Holladay01 or on the city’s website at cityofholladay.com. There’s also a free app — iWorQ Service Request — that residents can use on iPhones or Android devices.

Once submitted, the iWorQ form automatically creates a tracking number for the request and assigns it to a specific city employee. The assigned city staffer will respond as soon as possible to the request during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Updates and actions are tracked in the program database until the request reaches resolution. Citizens can also follow the status of their requests by creating an individual iWorQ account at the time they make their request.

For those not comfortable using the web-based form or app, call the city at 801-272-9450, and a staffer will create a request for you.