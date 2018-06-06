SALT LAKE CITY — The Environmental Protection Agency and “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines have settled after the agency said the couple broke strict rules related to lead-based paint.

The couple’s company, Magnolia Homes, will now pay a $40,000 civil fine over the issue. The Gaines will also spend $160,000 on a lead paint abatement program for homes in Waco, Texas, which is also their hometown, according to ABC News.

Chip Gaines will also need to release a short video explaining the dangers of lead paint, according to Page Six.

The EPA said in a statement that it reviewed several seasons of the show and found the show “did not depict the lead-safe work practices normally required” when renovating and removing lead paint from 33 homes.

The Gaines' show specifically broke the Remodeling and Painting Rule, which calls for renovators to take precautions when redeveloping homes before 1978 when lead paints were banned from housing developments, according to the EPA.

Exposure to lead paint is unsafe. Children exposed to the paint can face health and developmental issues, too, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The EPA said it found multiple violations in the renovations, including lead paint exposure, not covering floors and vents to capture paint chips and more.

"Magnolia took immediate steps to ensure compliance with the RRP Rule, including to obtain RRP certification and training for the firm and its staff and to ensure active compliance across all ongoing renovation projects," the EPA’s statement said.

“It’s important that consumers and contractors understand that improper home renovation can expose residents and workers to hazardous lead dust,” said EPA head of enforcement Susan Bodine, according to Page Six. “Through this settlement, Magnolia is putting in place safeguards to ensure the safety of its renovation work and making meaningful contributions toward the protection of children and vulnerable communities from exposure to lead-based paint.”

A spokesperson for Magnolia sent a statement to People magazine. Here’s the full statement:

“The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint alleging that Magnolia Homes did not comply with all of the requirements of the RRP (Renovation, Repair and Painting) Rule. Shortly after being first contacted by the EPA three years ago, Magnolia Homes took immediate steps to bring its activities into compliance with (the Toxic Substances Control Act).

“Additionally, to take its commitment a step further, Magnolia Homes made the decision to implement a compliance management program in which it adopted an enhanced renovation record-keeping checklist for use by Magnolia Homes staff and subcontractors,” the Magnolia statement continued.

“We continue to be proactive with our efforts to ensure total compliance moving forward, and remain committed to raising awareness in our community and our industry.”

The Gaines family recently wrapped up the fifth and final season of its hit show “Fixer Upper.”

Controversy surrounded the couple last month when a Utah-based writer accused the family of not putting family first, despite continued efforts to do so. The writer later apologized.