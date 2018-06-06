SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home, which manages three facilities serving the homeless, is the recipient of a $20,000 grant through the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s True Inspiration Awards, which honors organizations that are making a lasting difference in the lives of children and youth in their communities.

According to a statement, the Road Home serves more than 1,100 people in its shelters on any given day, and serves another 1,600 people in housing in the community each night. In 2017, it served more than 8,000 people with shelter services and more than 2,800 people with housing. More than 75 percent of those who move into housing through the Road Home do not return to a shelter within two years.

The grant is among $1.21 million being awarded to organizations through the True Inspiration Awards this year.

Last month, state leaders decided to limit the Road Home's state funding until August, when the Legislative Audit Subcommittee can address an audit that found lax security and widespread drug use at the shelters.