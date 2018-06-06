Her name is on the shoes, jewelry, handbags and clothing of hundreds of thousands of women. Before today, I didn’t think twice about putting on something by Kate Spade. This morning that label feels different.

The world-famous designer of women’s accessories and clothing was found dead in her Manhattan home Tuesday, an apparent suicide. She was 55.

Her brand was defined by simplicity and fun. She brought whimsy to work clothes. As a young professional, I clearly remember buying my first Kate Spade bag during my first trip to New York. It was a feeling of accomplishment. As my career grew, so did my ability to buy that label without as much thought. Her name was a subtle sign of success, her designs carried messages meant to inspire and she defined herself as leaving “a little sparkle wherever she goes.”

Spade was no longer part of the company that bore her name, but according to her sister, quoted from an email to The Kansas City Star, the pressure of the iconic brand may have prevented Spade from getting the help she seemed to so desperately need. A successful public image can only mask a private battle for so long. Fame, money and status are not protectors from depression, anxiety or addiction. And, seeking help for these common mental health issues, unfortunately, is not fashionable.

Having lost two family members by suicide in the past year, Spade’s death hits close to home for me. Knowing the overwhelming pain this kind of death leaves behind, my heart aches for her family. I hope that, despite her celebrity, they are given privacy and space to grieve their loss in their way.

Those of us who loved her label can take her loss as a challenge. Like her brand transformed a generation, Spade’s death should now be a wake-up call for women. The labels the world puts on us, or the ones we put on ourselves, should never prevent us from speaking up and seeking help. We wouldn’t think twice about going to a cardiologist for a heart problem. Why is it so much harder to seek professional help for our mental health? Millions of people are suffering silently, and it’s time we put down our baggage and lift up our voices around this critical issue.

Kate Spade was more than just a brand name. She was a mother and a wife. A sister and a daughter. A friend. She was a person, struggling to keep up with the demands of life, just like all of us.

If you need help, there are resources: The suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-8255

Salt Lake County behavioral health services

National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention