Jimmer Fredette's quest for another shot at the NBA — not to mention a $2 million prize for his team — will begin next month.

The Basketball Tournament, which includes a Team Fredette along with a team comprised of basketball players from Utah schools, announced its brackets for this year's event on Wednesday morning. The tournament will feature more than 60 players with NBA experience, 27 college alumni teams and elite overseas professionals from leagues around the globe.

The winner-take-all tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN networks.

Fredette coached a team last year but the BYU legend has decided to play this year in an effort to revive his NBA aspirations after tearing it up in China this past season. The former NCAA Player of the Year averaged 37.4 points 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals for the Shanghai Sharks.

Team Fredette will play in the Midwest Regional from July 20-22 in Colombus, Ohio. A team featuring Utah players will play in the Hoopfest TBT Pod/West Regional from June 29-30 in Spokane, Washington.

Teams are seeded within four regions — Northeast, Midwest, South and West. The pod system, including two four-team pods (with Utah), is a new addition to the TBT format. The Hoopfest TBT Pod consists of alumni teams from Utah, Gonzaga, St. Mary's and Airforce, and the Big East TBT Pod will include Big East alumni teams from Marquette, Georgetown, St. John's and Seton Hall. Winners from those pods will advance to the Super 16.

Here's the full tournament schedule:

Hoopfest TBT Pod (West Regional) : June 29-30 in Spokane, WA (Lewis and Clark High School)

: June 29-30 in Spokane, WA (Lewis and Clark High School) Big East TBT Pod (Northeast Regional) : June 30-July 1 in Milwaukee, WI (Al McGuire Center at Marquette University)

: June 30-July 1 in Milwaukee, WI (Al McGuire Center at Marquette University) South Regional: July 13-15 in Richmond, VA (The Siegel Center at VCU / Benedictine College Preparatory – Friday only)

July 13-15 in Richmond, VA (The Siegel Center at VCU / Benedictine College Preparatory – Friday only) West Regional: July 13-15 in Los Angeles, CA (The Eagle’s Nest at California State University)

July 13-15 in Los Angeles, CA (The Eagle’s Nest at California State University) Northeast Regional: July 20-22 in Brooklyn, NY (Steinberg Wellness Center at LIU)

July 20-22 in Brooklyn, NY (Steinberg Wellness Center at LIU) Midwest Regional: July 20-22 in Columbus, OH (The Capital Center at Capital University)

July 20-22 in Columbus, OH (The Capital Center at Capital University) Super 16: July 26-29 in Atlanta, GA (The Georgia State University Sports Arena)

July 26-29 in Atlanta, GA (The Georgia State University Sports Arena) Semifinals and $2 Million Championship: August 2-3 in Baltimore, MD (The Fieldhouse at Morgan State University)

Tournament tidbits, via the TBT press release:

• The top 201 fans from the winning team will share $200,000 of the $2 million pot.

• During the 2017-18 season, 16 players who competed in TBT 2017 signed deals with NBA teams. In all, more than 60 players with NBA experience are set to be involved in this year’s tournament, including multiple former lottery picks and All-Stars with 11 NBA championships between them. In addition, 21 players competing in this year’s tournament competed in NCAA basketball this past season. Highlights of this year’s tournament include: