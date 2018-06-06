Disney•Pixar.
SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together. Also featuring the voices of Sarah Vowell as Violet and Huck Milner as Dash, “Incredibles 2” opens in U.S. theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — The premiere showing for “Incredibles 2” was held Tuesday night and reviews remain mostly positive.

“Incredibles 2” is a direct sequel to the 2004 hit, “The Incredibles.” The story will follow Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and his struggles as he adjusts to becoming a stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile, his wife, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), is out saving the world.

The film voice stars also include Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger, along with series newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini

Comment on this story

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to have a $140 million-plus debut weekend in North America, which could make it the biggest opening for an animated film in history (surpassing Pixar’s “Finding Dory” from 2016).

The film opens June 15.

Those who attended the premiere shared their quick reviews on Twitter. Here’s what they said.

If you can’t wait to see the film, don’t worry. Disney released a new short clip for the family-friendly sequel that focuses on Elastigirl battling The Underminer (Ratzenberger).

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment