SALT LAKE CITY — The premiere showing for “Incredibles 2” was held Tuesday night and reviews remain mostly positive.
“Incredibles 2” is a direct sequel to the 2004 hit, “The Incredibles.” The story will follow Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and his struggles as he adjusts to becoming a stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile, his wife, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), is out saving the world.
The film voice stars also include Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger, along with series newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella RosselliniComment on this story
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to have a $140 million-plus debut weekend in North America, which could make it the biggest opening for an animated film in history (surpassing Pixar’s “Finding Dory” from 2016).
The film opens June 15.
Those who attended the premiere shared their quick reviews on Twitter. Here’s what they said.
If you can’t wait to see the film, don’t worry. Disney released a new short clip for the family-friendly sequel that focuses on Elastigirl battling The Underminer (Ratzenberger).