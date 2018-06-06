SALT LAKE CITY — The premiere showing for “Incredibles 2” was held Tuesday night and reviews remain mostly positive.

“Incredibles 2” is a direct sequel to the 2004 hit, “The Incredibles.” The story will follow Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and his struggles as he adjusts to becoming a stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile, his wife, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), is out saving the world.

The film voice stars also include Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger, along with series newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to have a $140 million-plus debut weekend in North America, which could make it the biggest opening for an animated film in history (surpassing Pixar’s “Finding Dory” from 2016).

The film opens June 15.

Those who attended the premiere shared their quick reviews on Twitter. Here’s what they said.

Incredibles 2 is great! Amazing action sequences. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 6, 2018

The Incredibles 2 is a serviceable sequel. It takes a while to get going but has good messages even if some of them are a bit heavy handed. The second act is definitely stronger than the first. I will say that Jack Jack steals the show but that was to be expected. #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/8gB1nCCbAo — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) June 6, 2018

It should surprise no one that #Incredibles2 is a flat out masterpiece — thrilling, moving and impeccably designed. Worth every second of the 14 year wait. pic.twitter.com/ll0yPjdBi2 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is a giddy, slick bundle of fun. The action set pieces are tasty, impressive, never over-egged. Plenty for kids and adults to get their teeth into and a few belly laughs too. The design, audio and visual, really make it pop. A worthy sequel to a tough act to follow. pic.twitter.com/8qmxGkmQzj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 6, 2018

Just walked out of #Incredibles2. It improves on practically everything from the original. Its visual style is stunning to look at, the characters are fantastic, and the adventure is a blast.



There’s a little bit of predictability in the story, but I was so down for this ride. pic.twitter.com/O1KJyqVg2i — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is super fun and Jack-Jack steals the whole show. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 6, 2018

Wow!! #Incredibles2 is a blast. It does a great job building on the characters and the world, and it's super funny and action packed throughout. I had my doubts, but was thoroughly impressed. Will go down as one of the best titles of the summer. pic.twitter.com/jxR3U4SNoo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2018

#incredibles2⁠ ⁠is a serviceable sequel, a fun adventure but not on the same level of the original. Jack Jack & Edna steal the show, (please tell me they are making a short film with Edna babysitting Jack Jack). Fantastic production design, another great score by @m_giacchino. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is such a friggin delight! Family dynamic is brilliant yet again but WOW is Jack Jack a scene stealer. And that score! More A+ work from Michael Giacchino that I’m gonna need to own. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2018

If you can’t wait to see the film, don’t worry. Disney released a new short clip for the family-friendly sequel that focuses on Elastigirl battling The Underminer (Ratzenberger).