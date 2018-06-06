SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 6.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Salt Lake County approves zoning for Daybreak-like community

Salt Lake County approved zoning for a new development near Herriman that might become the county’s newest city, the Deseret News reported.

The proposed Olympia development, which would be bigger than South Jordan's Daybreak, would bring close to 8,700 units to the area, made up of apartments and town houses.

The land is west of Herriman, near 8500 West and 131000 South.

Neighboring city leaders worry the community could become the densest in Salt Lake County, with more than 30,000 residents.

Read more.

A look at annual Romney political retreat

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney plans for his upcoming political retreat in Deer Valley to be mellow, according to the Deseret News.

Chris Karpowitz, co-director of BYU’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy, described the event as “low-key.”

This year’s list of speakers includes U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"In some ways Paul Ryan and Michael Bloomberg are the voices of the past," Karpowitz said, "not necessarily representative of where the Republican Party is right now, at least at the national level.”

Read more.

RSL prepares for U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake hopes to ride league success into the U.S. Open Cup when the squad hosts Sporting Kansas City Wednesday night, according to the Deseret News.

RSL played three games in eight days, winning all three to push into third place in MLS's Western Conference.

But with a game looming this Saturday against the Los Angeles Galaxy, RSL coach Mike Petke isn’t sure what to do for the U.S. Open Cup.

“There’s a lot of guys that aren’t going to be able to be available for the game,” he said. “I’m not going to say who but I’m going to put the best team that I can out there without sacrificing injuries, without sacrificing the L.A. game on Saturday so we're going to give it a go and see what happens.”

Read more.

Big primary night shows changes are coming

Tuesday night saw several key contests in primary elections across eight different states, according to CNN.

Results are still being counted Wednesday morning, but some results have poured in. Tuesday night proved to be a big night for female candidates. Republican Rep. Kristi Noem won her primary in South Dakota, and will now likely become the state’s first female governor.

Meanwhile, Democrats Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer won their respective races in Iowa, and could become the state’s first female House members.

In California, Democrats hoped to use a unique quirk in the voting system — which allows the top two candidates, regardless of party, to be elected — to push a blue wave in Republican-held districts.

Read more at CNN.

AROUND THE WEB: